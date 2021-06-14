Police in California recover 9 stolen vintage guitars

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have recovered nine vintage guitars that were stolen nearly a year ago in a $2 million heist in Southern California.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported late Saturday that Santa Cruz police found the guitars after serving search warrants at three different locations in the city following a tip from Los Angeles police.

The instruments are worth a combined $225,000. They were part of some $2 million in music equipment stolen from a Los Angeles County storage unit in July.

No arrests were made in Santa Cruz.

Police say it isn't immediately clear how the guitars came into possession of people at the search locations.