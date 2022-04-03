Police chief: Multiple shooters in Sacramento mass shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif (AP) — Sacramento's police chief says there were multiple shooters in the mass shooting that killed six people and injured 12.
It was the second mass shooting in five weeks in California’s capital city.
Police Chief Kathy Lester also told reporters Sunday that three of the victims who died were women and three were men. And a police department spokesman says investigators believe there were at least two shooters.
The shots were fired early Sunday morning as people filed out of bars and nightclubs.
A video posted to Twitter showed people running through the street amid the sounds of rapid gunfire.
Fire department officials say some of the wounded suffered life-threatening injuries.
California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued the following statement regarding the mass shooting in Sacramento on Sunday:
“My heart aches for the families devastated by this morning’s mass shooting in downtown Sacramento. As the investigation continues, my office is closely monitoring and has reached out to the Sacramento Police Department to offer assistance with this investigation. I also urge the public to report any tips or provide evidence about this incident to the Sacramento Police Department.
Enough is enough. The sickening gun violence plaguing our communities must end. There have been about as many mass shootings in America as days so far in 2022. My office continues our work to get illegal guns off our streets, hold those responsible for gun violence accountable, and push for — and defend in court — commonsense gun laws. This work is urgent. We must act now.”