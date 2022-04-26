Police: Suspect in custody following abduction of 3-month old in California

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Police in San Jose, California said Tuesday that a 3-month-old who was kidnapped on Monday has been found.

The child's condition was not immediately released.

Police said a woman has been detained as a person of interest after what authorities called inconsistencies in her statements about the kidnapping.

Police said a man walked into a San Jose home around 1 p.m. Monday and left with the child.

The family told police that they didn't recognize the man.

Police released a video clip that shows the man walking down the sidewalk holding a baby carrier covered by a white blanket.

Police said officers and FBI agents were going door-to-door in the area in an effort to find witnesses or gather information about the crime.