Menu

Watch
NewsNational

Photos: Field of Flags exhibited on National Mall ahead of Biden inauguration

As part of the inauguration, the inaugural committee said it will install a public art display, which will include a “Field of Flags.” The field will include over 191,000 flags placed throughout the National Mall.

  • Biden Inauguration
    The U.S. Capitol building is prepared for the inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden as the "Field of Flags" are illuminated on the ground on the National Mall on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. in Washington, DC. Approximately 191,500 flags will cover part of the National Mall and will represent the American people who are unable to travel to Washington, for the inauguration. (Joe Raedle/Pool via AP)Photo by: Joe Raedle/AP
  • Biden Inauguration
    The U.S. Capitol building is prepared for the inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden as the "Field of Flags" are placed on the ground on the National Mall on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. in Washington, DC. Approximately 191,500 flags will cover part of the National Mall and will represent the American people who are unable to travel to Washington, for the inauguration. (Joe Raedle/Pool vias AP)Photo by: Joe Raedle/AP
  • Biden Inauguration
    The U.S. Capitol building is prepared for the inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden as the "Field of Flags" are illuminated on the ground on the National Mall on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. in Washington, DC. Approximately 191,500 flags will cover part of the National Mall and will represent the American people who are unable to travel to Washington, for the inauguration. (Joe Raedle/Pool via AP)Photo by: Joe Raedle/AP
  • Biden Inauguration Flags
    Flags are placed on the National Mall, with the Washington Monument behind them, ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)Photo by: Alex Brandon/AP
  • APTOPIX Biden Inauguration Flags
    Flags are placed on the National Mall ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)Photo by: Alex Brandon/AP
  • Biden Inauguration Flags
    Flags are placed on the National Mall, with the Washington monument and Lincoln Memorial behind them, ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)Photo by: Alex Brandon/AP
  • Biden Inauguration Flags
    Flags are placed on the National Mall, with the U.S. Capitol behind them, ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)Photo by: Alex Brandon/AP
  • Biden Inauguration Flags
    Flags are placed on the National Mall, with the U.S. Capitol behind them, ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)Photo by: Alex Brandon/AP
  • Biden Inauguration Flags
    A large flag is placed on the National Mall, with the U.S. Capitol behind it, ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)Photo by: Alex Brandon/AP

    • Photos: Field of Flags exhibited on National Mall ahead of Biden inauguration

    • Biden Inauguration
    • Biden Inauguration
    • Biden Inauguration
    • Biden Inauguration Flags
    • APTOPIX Biden Inauguration Flags
    • Biden Inauguration Flags
    • Biden Inauguration Flags
    • Biden Inauguration Flags
    • Biden Inauguration Flags

    Share

    The U.S. Capitol building is prepared for the inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden as the "Field of Flags" are illuminated on the ground on the National Mall on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. in Washington, DC. Approximately 191,500 flags will cover part of the National Mall and will represent the American people who are unable to travel to Washington, for the inauguration. (Joe Raedle/Pool via AP)Joe Raedle/AP
    The U.S. Capitol building is prepared for the inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden as the "Field of Flags" are placed on the ground on the National Mall on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. in Washington, DC. Approximately 191,500 flags will cover part of the National Mall and will represent the American people who are unable to travel to Washington, for the inauguration. (Joe Raedle/Pool vias AP)Joe Raedle/AP
    The U.S. Capitol building is prepared for the inauguration ceremonies for President-elect Joe Biden as the "Field of Flags" are illuminated on the ground on the National Mall on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. in Washington, DC. Approximately 191,500 flags will cover part of the National Mall and will represent the American people who are unable to travel to Washington, for the inauguration. (Joe Raedle/Pool via AP)Joe Raedle/AP
    Flags are placed on the National Mall, with the Washington Monument behind them, ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)Alex Brandon/AP
    Flags are placed on the National Mall ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)Alex Brandon/AP
    Flags are placed on the National Mall, with the Washington monument and Lincoln Memorial behind them, ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)Alex Brandon/AP
    Flags are placed on the National Mall, with the U.S. Capitol behind them, ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)Alex Brandon/AP
    Flags are placed on the National Mall, with the U.S. Capitol behind them, ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)Alex Brandon/AP
    A large flag is placed on the National Mall, with the U.S. Capitol behind it, ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)Alex Brandon/AP
    Prev
    1 / Ad
    Next
    Prev
    1 / Ad
    Next