Pelosi takes step to quell moderates' budget rebellion

Alex Brandon/AP
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a media availability at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 24, 2021. Pelosi announced on Thursday that she's creating a special committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, saying it is "imperative that we seek the truth." (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Nancy Pelosi
Posted at 6:43 PM, Aug 15, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is proposing a procedural vote that would set up future passage of two budget measures crucial to President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda.

Her plan represents an attempt by Democratic leaders to quell a rebellion, at least for now, by unhappy party moderates.

Pelosi suggests in a letter to Democrats on Sunday that the House will take a single vote that would clear a hurdle for both a budget resolution and a separate infrastructure bill.

The budget blueprint would open the gate for Congress to later consider a separate, $3.5 trillion bill for health, education and environment programs.

Nine centrist Democrats say they will oppose the budget resolution until the House first approves a $1 trillion infrastructure package.

