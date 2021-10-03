Watch
Party crowds spark effort to turn down volume in South Beach

Alan Diaz/AP
FILE - In this Monday, March 14, 2016, file photo, college students have fun during their spring break in South Beach, at Miami Beach, Fla. The mayor of Miami Beach is proposing changes to the South Beach party neighborhood, including limiting loud music and halting alcohol sales at 2 a.m. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)
Miami
Posted at 7:40 PM, Oct 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-02 22:40:35-04

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Beach wants to turn down the volume in the city’s South Beach party neighborhood.

Officials cite increasingly raucous crowds, public drinking and growing violence.

But efforts to curb the carousing have raised complaints about racism, classism and business practices along one of the nation’s most glamorous waterfronts.

More than 1,000 people were arrested during this year’s spring break, when the city imposed a rare 8 p.m. curfew. Authorities sent military style vehicles to disperse predominantly Black crowds with rubber bullets.

That prompted criticism from Black activists and spawned a parody on “Saturday Night Live.”

