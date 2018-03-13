Parents charged after Wisconsin boy accidentally shoots, kills 9-year-old sister

Marcel Antonio Jelks, 32, and Talisha Lee, 29 both faces charges. Jelks has been charged with child neglect resulting in death and possession of a firearm by a felon. Lee has been charged with child neglect resulting in death, and furnishing a firearm to a felon.According to Milwaukee Police's preliminary investigation, Miyanna was accidentally shot by her brother — who is a minor — in their home in the 4500 block of North 38th Street just after noon on Saturday. She was brought to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Police say the brother was been taken to the Milwaukee County Children's Court Center.