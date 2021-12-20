P&G issues voluntary recall of aerosol dry shampoo and conditioner spray products

Proctor and Gamble voluntarily recalled more than 30 aerosol dry shampoos and conditioners on Friday due to concerns over the levels of benzene, which is a chemical known to cause cancer.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the brands recalled include Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, and Waterless.

"Following recent reports that indicated traces of benzene in some aerosol spray products, we began a review of our total portfolio of aerosol products," the agency said in the recall notice. "While benzene is not an ingredient in any of our products, our review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can."

The FDA said products recalled were distributed nationwide through retail outlets and online.

Retailers have been alerted to remove the recalled products from their shelves.

Consumers can get a refund by contacting the brands affected by the recall.

If you own the recalled products, you are asked to stop using and discard them.

This recall comes a month after the company issued another recall that included aerosol products from Old Spice and Secret about products possibly containing benzene.