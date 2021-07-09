Watch
One of China's wandering elephants is returned to reserve

Yunnan Provincial Command Center for the Safety and Monitoring of North Migrating Asian Elephants via AP
In this photo taken July 7, 2021, and released by the Yunnan Provincial Command Center for the Safety and Monitoring of North Migrating Asian Elephants, a lone elephant that has separated from a herd of Asian elephants migrating north, is seen near Yuxi city in Southwestern China's Yunnan Province. The lone elephant was anesthetized, and returned to the reserve after separating from the main herd for more than 32 days.
Posted at 6:11 PM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 21:11:56-04

BEIJING (AP) — A male Asian elephant that had separated from a herd that has been wandering southwest China for more than a a year has been tranquilized and returned to its nature reserve.

The lone elephant was captured in Yuxi city and sent back to the nature reserve, about 175 miles away, on Wednesday.

It appeared healthy and did not have any any injuries.

The center monitoring the animals says the elephant was wandering on its own for more than a month, and showed no intention to return to its herd.

Its frequent activities in populated areas have prompted concerns.

The remaining 14 elephants have been moving southward recently but are still far from the reserve.

