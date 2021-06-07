Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Oldest male chimpanzee in US dies at San Francisco zoo

items.[0].image.alt
AP Photo/Russel A. Daniels
In this Oct. 21, 2009, file photo, Cobby, a male chimpanzee, plays with pumpkins during the San Francisco Zoo's 'Boo at the Zoo' Halloween celebration in San Francisco. Cobby, the oldest male chimpanzee living in an accredited North American zoo died Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens. He was 63. Cobby, had been a hand-reared performing chimpanzee before he was brought to the San Francisco zoo in the 1960s.
Oldest male chimpanzee
Posted at 7:03 PM, Jun 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-06 22:03:20-04

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The oldest male chimpanzee living in an accredited North American zoo died Saturday at the San Francisco Zoo & Gardens.

He was 63.

The chimpanzee, named Cobby, had been a hand-reared performing chimpanzee before he was brought to the San Francisco zoo in the 1960s.

Although the chimpanzee’s cause of death had not been determined, the animal had recently been ill and zoo officials believe old age was a factor.

The zoo said the average life expectancy of chimpanzees living in the wild is 33 years, while it is between 50 and 60 years under human care.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
JOIN OUR GROUP TODAY

Join Our Group