Oklahoma lawmaker proposes legislation that would require mandatory vasectomies

Oklahoma Rep. Mickey Dollens took a different approach when it came to abortion legislation by proposing mandatory vasectomies for boys once they hit puberty.

As he spoke to GOP lawmakers on Thursday, Dollens added the vasectomies would be reversed only when the men "reach the point of financial and emotional stability," Insider and ABC News affiliate KOCO reported.

Dollens said he made the proposal to show why the government shouldn't regulate reproductive systems.

"To all the angry males, if mandatory vasectomies sounds absurd, the idea of government regulating women’s reproduction should too," Dollens said on Twitter.

To all the angry males, if mandatory vasectomies sounds absurd, the idea of government regulating women’s reproduction should too. Watch @KatiePhang tomorrow morning on @MSNBC to learn more. 6:40amCT / 7:40amET — Rep. Mickey Dollens (@MickeyDollens) May 21, 2022

His proposal comes after Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill in early May that bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

Last Thursday, the Oklahoma legislature passed a bill that prohibits nearly all abortions starting at fertilization, CNN reported.

The New York Times reported that it'd immediately go into effect once Stitt signs it.