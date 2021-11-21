Officials investigate California oil sheen near earlier leak

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — An oil sheen spotted in the ocean near last month’s crude pipeline leak off Southern California was likely residual oil from the earlier spill.

The U.S. Coast Guard on Saturday dispatched aircraft and boats to investigate the oil sheen off the coast of Orange County.

Officials said Saturday night that the sheen had dissipated.

A spokesman for the Department of Fish and Wildlife says divers preparing to do a routine inspection of the damaged pipeline noticed small oil droplets near the damaged section, which since the spill has been wrapped in a material called Syntho-Glass.

The divers removed the wrap and replaced it with a new one.