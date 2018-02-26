License suspended for Love Ranch Brothel owner

LAS VEGAS - Nye County, Nevada is suspending the license of Dennis Hof, the owner of the Love Ranch Brothel.

Authorities say that his brothel is not up to code - with significant fire and safety violations.

Nye County officials confiscated all the work cards from the sex workers last weekend.

Hof will have to get approval from the county to get his license reinstated.

The Love Ranch Brothel has gained national attention throughout the years. Former NBA basketball player Lamar Odom, the ex-husband of celebrity Khloe Kardashian, was found unconscious at the brothel in 2015.

Newsy, which is owned by E.W. Scripps Co., recently did a piece on the legal sex industry featuring Hof's Moonlite BunnyRanch.