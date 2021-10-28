Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Not a trick: No White House treats for Halloween this year

items.[0].image.alt
Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP
In this Oct. 25, 2020 file photo, the South Lawn of the White House is lit during a Halloween celebration at the White House in Washington.
White House Halloween
Posted at 6:00 PM, Oct 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-27 21:00:43-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ghosts and goblins can scratch the White House from their trick or treating routes this year.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will be in Europe on Halloween and won't be around to help hand out candy and other treats.

Instead, the first lady's spokesperson says the Pennsylvania Avenue side of the White House will be lit up in orange to celebrate the spooky holiday.

Biden and his wife will be in Rome, where the president will attend the Group of 20 summit of the world's leading rich and developing nations.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

SUBMIT YOUR NOMINEE TODAY!