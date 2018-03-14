Parts of Northwestern University under lockdown after reports of person with gun on campus

Parts of Northwestern University in the Chicago suburb of Evanston are under a lockdown order after reports came in Wednesday afternoon of a person on campus with a gun and shots fired.

Northwestern University reported that the person with the gun was located near Engelhart Hall. Evanston Police said that several streets nearby are closed. After an initial search, Evanston Police said they could not find any victims, gunmen or crime scene.

Students and employees were being told to seek shelter around 2:40 p.m. local time. An hour after the initial lockdown order, Northwestern said that only those in Englehart Hall should remain in shelter. The rest of the university was deemed safe around 3:40 p.m. local time.