Watch
NewsNational

Actions

No injuries as 4.3-magnitude earthquake rattles Los Angeles

items.[0].image.alt
FILE
Earthquake scale graph
Posted at 9:14 PM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-18 00:30:48-04

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — A small earthquake has shaken the greater Los Angeles metropolitan area, but there aren’t any immediate reports of major damage or injuries.

The U.S. Geological Survey says a magnitude-4.3 quake struck shortly before 8 p.m. Friday and was centered near Carson, southeast of downtown LA.

Some people reported feeling a jolt ranging from a moment to several seconds across the area.

It was felt in neighboring cities, including Santa Monica, Torrance and Beverly Hills.

Seismologist Lucy Jones told KCAL9 it was "a pretty ordinary earthquake" and there is a 95% chance there will not be a larger earthquake in the next few days.

Earthquakes of this size occur in Southern California about every two months, Jones said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says its didn't receive any reports of damage or injuries.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO LEARN MORE

CLICK TO LEARN MORE