Newsom signs new California law to hold gunmakers accountable for violence

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
Posted at 11:32 AM, Jul 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-12 14:32:04-04

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday signed legislation into law that would allow lawsuits against gun makers and distributors after gun violence.

Beginning July 2023, the bill, AB 1594, allows residents, the state’s attorney general, and local governments to sue the industry in civil court. Assemblymember Phil Ting, Mike A. Gipson, and Chris Ward authored the legislation.

The bill features various safeguards intended to reduce gun violence, and requires the industry to take “reasonable” efforts to make sure that their products are not used unlawfully.

Last month, Governor Newsom announced a record $156 million in gun violence prevention grants provided as part of the California Violence Intervention and Prevention Grant Program.

