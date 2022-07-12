LOS ANGELES (AP) — Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday signed legislation into law that would allow lawsuits against gun makers and distributors after gun violence.

Beginning July 2023, the bill, AB 1594, allows residents, the state’s attorney general, and local governments to sue the industry in civil court. Assemblymember Phil Ting, Mike A. Gipson, and Chris Ward authored the legislation.

The bill features various safeguards intended to reduce gun violence, and requires the industry to take “reasonable” efforts to make sure that their products are not used unlawfully.

Gun manufacturers & distributors have been shielded from the mass destruction they cause for too long.



Today, CA changes that.



I just signed a bill that will allow victims of gun violence to sue the makers of these deadly weapons & hold them accountable. pic.twitter.com/S0AlrrkhML — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 12, 2022

Last month, Governor Newsom announced a record $156 million in gun violence prevention grants provided as part of the California Violence Intervention and Prevention Grant Program.

The 54-year-old governor has acknowledged he’s hoping that issues like abortion rights will mobilize Democratic voters in a challenging midterm election year, when the president’s party typically loses seats in Congress.

