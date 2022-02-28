New York to lift statewide school mask mandate by March 2

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul says the statewide school masking requirement will be lifted by March 2.

In a press conference Sunday, Hochul cited a dramatic drop in COVID-19 infections and new federal guidelines.

Hours later, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he’s considering lifting vaccine mandates on restaurants, bars, and theaters by early next week.

That's if infections and hospitalizations continue their downward trend. The mayor's statement also said the mask mandate on the city’s approximately 1 million schoolchildren could also be lifted.

The decision won’t come until Friday, following a full week of classes after a weeklong vacation.