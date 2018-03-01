New York college student refuses to leave dorm room despite not taking classes for 2 years

Lisa Palmer, a former student at Hunter College in New York, hasn't taken classes or paid tuition since 2016, but she's still living the college lifestyle.

According to the New York Post, Palmer has continued to live in her dorm room, despite repeated demands that she vacate.

Palmer originally enrolled at Hunter College in 2010, after briefly attending St. John's University in New York. In 2016, Hunter College claims that Palmer dropped out of school — but Palmer maintains that the school wouldn't allow her to register for classes after she disputed her tuition bill.

But even after Palmer stopped taking classes, she remained in her 100-square-foot dorm room. She continued to live un the room despite receiving an eviction notice in June 2016. Hunter College stepped up the fight in fall 2017, when an attorney sent a letter to Palmer requiring her to vacate the premises by Oct. 31.

Palmer told the Post she will continue to fight the eviction — despite saying that she feels dorm life is "really lonely" for someone in her 30s. The case is currently being weighed by the Manhattan Supreme Court.

