Navy jet crashes near Key West, two ejected from plane

Justin Boggs
3:18 PM, Mar 14, 2018
1 min ago

AIR BASE, KUWAIT - MARCH 27: A U.S. Navy F-18 comes in for a landing after being diverted from its aircraft carrier March 27, 2003 on an air base in Kuwait. Flights were delayed in the afternoon for a second day due to poor visability as Operation Iraqi Freedom continues with a strategic air campaign. (Photo by Paula Bronstein/Getty Images)

Paula Bronstein
Copyright Getty Images

A pilot and a weapons system officer were able to parachute to safety after ejecting from a Navy fighter jet that went down off the coast of Key West, Florida on Wednesday, the Navy confirmed to WPLG-TV.

A rescue helicopter was summoned to the scene where the jet crashed into the water. 

After the two were rescued, they were taken to a Florida hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown. 

Barbie Wilson, an eyewitness to Wednesday's incident, told WPLG that a F/A-18 Hornet was on fire in midair, and crashed about a mile from Naval Air Station Key West. 

"I live in the neighborhood and so one was flying over. Then it went a little sideways, then I saw fire, and then it just literally dropped out of the sky," Wilson said. "It was like something out of a movie."

