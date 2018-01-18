Nassar complains in letter, says he's worried about ability to face victims

Before former USA gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar learns his sentence, he is facing days of impact statements from his victims.

Today in court, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina says Nassar sent a six-page letter saying he was worried about his ability to face the victims, also accusing the judge of turning the case into a media circus.

It is the third day those impacted by his crimes have had the chance to speak in court.

More than 140 female athletes, including several Olympic gold medalists, say Nassar sexually abused them, but not all of the people impacted were personally sexually abused by him.