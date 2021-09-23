Multiple people reportedly injured in shooting at Tennessee Kroger

Police have surrounded a Kroger grocery store just outside of Memphis, Tennessee after reports of a shooting.

The Daily Memphian says initial reports suggest that multiple people were injured.

Images from the scene show a large law enforcement presence, along with responding emergency crews.

A worker at the Collierville Kroger told commercialappeal.com that she heard what sounded like a gunshot, and ran out of the store.

"I left my purse, my keys, everything," Glenda McDonald told the news outlet.

The Memphis Police Department is assisting with securing the scene.

Memphis Police Officers are on the scene of a shooting at Kroger located at 240 New Byhalia Road in Collierville, TN to support Collierville PD. MPD is assisting with securing the perimeter and scene. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 23, 2021

No information about potential suspects has been released.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.