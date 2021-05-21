Mountain lion that roamed San Francisco captured

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) -- Authorities say a mountain lion that roamed the streets of San Francisco for two days has been captured and will be returned to the wild.

The cougar, an approximately 2-year-old male, was found in a tree near Mission Street and tranquilized by San Francisco Animal Care and Control officers on Wednesday night. The animal was taken to the Oakland Zoo for an examination. The zoo says the 100-pound animal appears healthy.

The cougar was spotted in Bernal Heights and the Portola District in the past two days. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife estimates 4,000 to 6,000 mountain lions live in California.