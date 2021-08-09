'Modern Family' medicine: Bowen, sister help injured woman

MOAB, Utah (AP) — A woman who fainted and hit her head on a rock after stopping to rest in Utah’s Arches National Park woke up to hear a familiar voice and wondered if she might be watching television.

Minnie John of Oradell, New Jersey, then questioned whether she might know the woman who was with the doctor helping her, or if she was famous, according to an Aug. 3 post on Facebook.

After the doctor gave her the hint “Modern Family,” John says she finally recognized one of her helpers as Julie Bowen from the long-running comedy series.

The doctor was Bowen's sister, Annie.

In her Aug. 3 post, John said she had been on a “bucket list” trip to Arches and hiking to see Delicate Arch, a four-story sandstone arch perched on the rim of a deep red rock canyon, for an hour and a half when she could not go any farther. She told her husband and son to go ahead as she rested along the trail, her head in her hands.

Julie Bowen and her sister Annie told her that their guide had seen her fall face forward on a rock, with her glasses breaking her fall, she said.

They cleaned her up and gave her electrolytes as Julie Bowen assured her she was going to be okay.