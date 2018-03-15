BEAVER DAM, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin apartment building where a fatal explosion took place was deliberately burned by firefighters Thursday.

Authorities set fire to the building in Beaver Dam to burn chemicals that could not be removed because of their volatility. Those who lived in the building had not been allowed to return to retrieve any belongings or keepsakes because of the danger of another explosion.

About 20 area fire departments with at least 100 firefighters assisted with the controlled burn.

28-year-old Benjamin Morrow, who lived in one of the units, was killed in last week's explosion. Police believe he was making bombs when chemicals accidentally detonated. A funeral service for Morrow will be held Thursday in Madison.