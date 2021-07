Microsoft's virtual assistant "Clippy" might be coming back.

On Wednesday, Microsoft said on Twitter that they might bring Clippy back as an emoji if they received 20,000 likes.

The small paper clip first made its appearance in Windows 97 to help Microsoft Office users, The Verge reported.

The company got rid of it in Office 2007, CNN reported.

The news of the virtual assistance possibly returning comes just days before World Emoji Day, which is set to occur on Saturday.