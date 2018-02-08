Michigan special needs teacher charged with child abuse

(WXYZ) - A Macomb County, Michigan teacher has been charged with three counts of second-degree child abuse.

On Jan. 2, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office received a complaint that a teacher at Sequoyah Elementary was inappropriately disciplining students.

Information was given that Brittany Stevens, 28, was reportedly verbally and physically abusing her students, who are nonverbal, autistic children ranging from 8-9 years old.

Police say the abuse was not sexual in nature and the students are all in good health.

Stevens was employed by the Macomb Intermediate School District as a teacher in the autism program, which is housed in several educational facilities throughout the country.

"The MISD's first priority is for the safety and welfare of our students and families. As a result of our internal investigation, assisted by legal counsel, we have discharged the teacher," said David Riley, MISD assistant superintendent for human resources and operations.

"The MISD Administration responded promptly and appropriately to protect students. We are pleased that law enforcement has acted so quickly," he said.

Stevens was arraigned and given a $10,000 bond.