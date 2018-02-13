Michigan meteorite from January's fireball to be auctioned at Christie's

Ever wished upon a star that you could own your own meteorite? Well now you can, for the right price, of course.

Christie's is auctioning off dozens of specimens of the moon, Mars and meteorites with extraterrestrial gemstones in a series called Christie's "Deep Impact: Martian, Lunar and Other Rare Meteorites." And one of those interstellar treasures came from Michigan.

Remember last month when a meteor flashed across the night's sky in Michigan and caused a small earthquake from the sonic boom? The fireball broke apart and rained-down on Michigan between the cities of Lansing and Ann Arbor.

Ashley Moritz of Royal Oak found a small piece of that meteorite in a frozen lake in Livingston County.

“I spotted a little hole in a patch of snow on the ice and was so excited upon extracting a small black rock,” Moritz said in a press release.

The specimen, a chondritic meteorite, is covered with black fusion crust except for small portals providing a peek to this meteorite’s archetypal interior cream matrix.

Specimens are on display at Rockefeller Center through Wednesday. Pieces range from $500 to $250,000. For more information on the online auction, click here.