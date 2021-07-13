Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Miami-Dade County official tests positive for COVID-19 in Surfside

items.[0].image.alt
Lynne Sladky/AP
Search and rescue crews work atop the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of people remain missing after it partially collapsed the week before, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Surfside, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Condo Building Collapse Miami Surfside
Posted at 6:43 PM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 21:43:16-04

A Miami-Dade County official, who's been helping other officials in Surfside, has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Associated Press, county commissioner Jose Diaz, who is vaccinated, and his chief of staff tested positive for the virus on Sunday.

ABC News reported that Diaz's chief of staff, Isidoro Lopez, is also vaccinated.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said rapid COVID-19 tests were administered to local officials, which all came back negative.

In a statement to ABC News, Diaz's office said that "both started experiencing flu-like symptoms earlier today and will be isolating."

Diaz has been at the collapse site in Surfside, attending news conferences and meetings behind closed doors, which has raised some concern about there possibly being a COVID outbreak at the recovery site, ABC News reported.

After being fully vaccinated, chances of contracting the coronavirus, which is called “Breakthrough” infections, are rare, but it is still possible.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WATCH LIVE SAT. JULY 17th

WATCH LIVE SAT. JULY 17th