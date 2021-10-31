Watch
Mexico celebrates Day of the Dead after pandemic closures

Marco Ugarte
<p>In this Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016 photo, residents work on a skeleton representation as part of the Day of the Dead festivities in Mexico City. The capital city will hold its first Day of the Dead parade Saturday, complete with floats, giant skeleton marionettes and over 1,000 actors, dancers and acrobats in costumes</p>
Posted at 2:37 PM, Oct 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-31 17:37:08-04

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico finally has returned to mass commemorations of the Day of the Dead, after traditional visits to graveyards were prohibited last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the one-year hiatus showed how the tradition itself refuses to die: Most families still celebrated with home altars to their decease loved ones, and some snuck into cemeteries anyway.

There was a special altar in downtown Mexico City dedicated to those who died of COVID-19.

For most, it was a joyful return, above all, to public activities.

But the last year was so difficult that there were some tears at the coronavirus memorial.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
