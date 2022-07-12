Mega Millions jackpot largest in over a year

For the first time in 14 months, Mega Millions’ jackpot has grown to $440 million as the multi-state lottery has failed to produce a winner in over three months.

The last time the jackpot was this large was in May 2021 when a $516 million ticket was sold in Pennsylvania. The lottery also delivered its second $1 billion jackpot early last year.

Mega Millions has produced four winners so far in 2022. The largest jackpot this year came in January when a $426 million jackpot was claimed in California.

Mega Millions is played in all states except Hawaii, Alaska, Nevada, Utah, and Alabama. The odds of drawing all six numbers in Mega Millions are 1 in nearly 302 million.

Even just matching five numbers is worth $1 million.

Tuesday’s drawing will be held at 11 p.m. ET. If a winning ticket is not sold tonight, Friday’s jackpot will likely be among the 10 largest in Mega Millions’ history.