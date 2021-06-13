Watch
Mandatory evacuation underway as brush fire grows in Pinyon Crest area

San Bernardino National Forest
Authorities say a brush fire has prompted mandatory evacuation orders for residents of the eastern Riverside County community of Pinyon Crest.
Flats Fire Pinyon Crest
Posted at 3:47 PM, Jun 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-13 18:47:06-04

PALM DESERT, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a brush fire has prompted mandatory evacuation orders for residents of the eastern Riverside County community of Pinyon Crest.

U.S. Forest Service firefighters said the fire dubbed Flats Fire broke out Sunday morning and charred 225 acres, prompting the evacuation of the neighborhood.

Rob Roseen, a spokesman for CAL Fire/Riverside County Fire Department, said it was not immediately clear how many homes were affected.

Fire officials said the blaze prompted the closure of Highway 74 between Highway 371 and Palowet Drive in Palm Desert.

