Mandalay Bay cameras capture Stephen Paddock's actions before shooting

As Las Vegas continues to grow and heal in the wake of last year's mass shooting, a new video shows the actions of shooter Stephen Paddock leading up to the horrific mass shooting.

The New York Times has released surveillance footage that shows Paddock's actions inside of the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino before the mass shooting that claimed 58 lives. He is seen gambling on the casino floor, buying items from the hotel gift shop, and tipping bellhops for wheeling large bags of luggage up to his suite.

PHOTOS: Stephen Paddock's actions before mass shooting in Las Vegas

We now know those bags were filled with guns and ammunition and that Paddock would commit the largest mass shooting in the history of our country.

You can watch the full surveillance video below: