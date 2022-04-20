Man sentenced to 10 years in rapper Mac Miller’s drug death

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man who admitted supplying the dealer who sold rapper Mac Miller the drugs that killed him has been sentenced to more than 10 years in prison.

Ryan Michael Reavis pleaded guilty last year to a single count of distribution of fentanyl.

Investigators say Reavis knowingly supplied counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl to a co-defendant Cameron James Pettit, 30, of Los Angeles, according to a plea agreement.

Pettit sold the pills and other drugs to Miller, who later fatally overdosed. Miller’s assistant found the rapper unresponsive in his Los Angeles home on Sept. 7, 2018, and he was declared dead soon after.

Reavis is the second person to receive jail time in connection to Miller’s death. Stephen Andrew Walter, Reavis’s supplier, accepted a plea deal with a 17-year prison sentence in October.

A case against Pettit, who gave the pills to Miller, is still pending.

Miller was a Pittsburgh native whose real name was Malcolm James Myers McCormick. “Circles,” his sixth and final studio album, was released posthumously in 2020.