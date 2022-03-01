Watch
Man kills 3 children, 1 other, himself at Sacramento church

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
Law enforcement vehicles from several agencies block a street near the scene of a shooting in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Posted at 7:11 PM, Feb 28, 2022
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man shot and killed his three children, one other person and himself at a church in Sacramento, California.

A sheriff's official says deputies responding to reports of gunfire around 5 p.m. found five people dead, including the shooter, at the church in the Arden-Arcade neighborhood.

He says the victims included three juveniles under 15 years of age. The identity of the other victim wasn’t immediately known.

Sgt. Rod Grassman didn’t know if the family members belonged to the the church.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.

