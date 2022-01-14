Los Angeles police investigate Ye after battery complaint

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say they are investigating after a misdemeanor battery report was filed against Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

Los Angeles police say the incident that spurred the complaint took place in downtown LA at about 3 a.m. Thursday.

According to KTTV in Los Angeles, Ye allegedly punched a man who was seeking an autograph.

Ye reportedly left the scene before police arrived.

No arrests have been made.

An email seeking comment from a representative for Ye, who legally changed his name last year, was not immediately returned.

He is in the midst of divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian West.