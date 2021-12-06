Watch
Lawyer: Chris Cuomo accuser was disgusted by 'hypocrisy'

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - Chris Cuomo attends The Hollywood Reporter's annual Most Powerful People in Media cocktail reception on April 11, 2019, in New York. CNN said Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, it was suspending the anchor indefinitely after details emerged about how he helped his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as he faced charges of sexual harassment. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Chris Cuomo
Posted at 6:22 PM, Dec 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-05 21:22:00-05

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who lodged a sexual harassment allegation against former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo was “disgusted” by what she saw as his hypocrisy and attempts to discredit women who made similar allegations against his brother.

The woman's lawyer released a statement Sunday. The woman’s complaint became known shortly after CNN fired Cuomo Saturday night.

He had been criticized for breaching journalistic ethics by trying to help his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, beat his own harassment charges.

The woman was motivated to come forward after Cuomo’s statements saying he cared deeply and profoundly about issues of sexual misconduct, regarding allegations against his brother.

