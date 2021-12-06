Watch
Lawyer: Artist didn't know Michigan parents stayed in studio

This combo from photos provided by the Oakland County Sheriff's Office shows, from left, James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley. The parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teen accused of killing four students in a shooting at Oxford High School, plead not guilty to involuntary manslaughter charges on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (Oakland County Sheriff's Office via AP)
A Detroit-area artist whose studio was where the parents of the Oxford High School student charged in a deadly shooting were found by police is cooperating with authorities and didn’t know the couple had stayed overnight.

That's according to attorney Clarence Dass. He's representing artist Andrzej Sikora.

James and Jennifer Crumbley face involuntary manslaughter counts. They were found early Saturday inside a Detroit commercial building.

Dass says the Crumbleys came to the studio Friday morning, but Sikora was unaware of charges against the couple or that they stayed after he left for the day. Sikora has not been charged.

