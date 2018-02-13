Man wins $2M playing Florida lottery scratch-off game

Winning ticket bought in suburban West Palm Beach

Henry Perez

Florida Lottery

LAKE WORTH, Fla. - A Lake Worth man cashed-in on a big prize after playing the Florida Lottery.

On Friday, Henry Vasquez Perez, 46, claimed the second of eight $2 million top prizes in the new FLORIDA 50X THE CASH scratch-off game at Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.

Lottery officials said in a Monday news release that Perez chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment, which amounted to $1.6 million. 

Perez purchased his winning ticket from Supermercados El Bodegon, located at 4704 Forest Hill Blvd. in suburban West Palm Beach.

The retailer will receive a $4,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $10 game, FLORIDA 50X THE CASH, just launched on Jan. 15.  The game features more than $162 million in cash prizes, including eight top prizes of $2 million.

