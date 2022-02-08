Watch
Kia, Hyundai advise owners of recalled vehicles to park outside due to fire risk

Uncredited/AP
FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors Dec. 13, 2017, in Seoul, South Korea, top, and Hyundai logo April 15, 2018, in the south Denver suburb of Littleton, Colo., bottom. Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 485,000 vehicles in the U.S., Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, to park them outdoors because they can catch fire. (AP Photo, File)
Kia and Hyundai are recalling thousands of vehicles over a potential fire hazard.

The automakers say an antilock brake system (ABS) module could malfunction and cause an electrical short, which could result in an engine compartment fire.

The recall affects certain Kia Sportage SUVs and K900 sedans. Hyundai's recall includes some Santa Fe SUVs, Santa Fe Sports, the Santa Fe XL and Tucson SUVs.

"Owners are advised to park outside and away from structures until the recall repair is complete," the recall notice says.

Hyundai said it has received reports of eight fires. Kia says it's aware of three fires. Both automakers say there are no reports of injuries.

