Justice Dept. seeks high court input on 'Remain in Mexico'

Christian Chavez/AP
A migrant family crosses the border into El Paso, Texas, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. After waiting months and sometimes years in Mexico, people seeking asylum in the United States are being allowed into the country as they wait for courts to decide on their cases, unwinding one of the Trump administration's signature immigration policies that President Joe Biden vowed to end. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)
Posted at 4:25 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 19:25:57-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to delay the implementation of a judge’s order reinstating a Trump administration policy forcing thousands to wait in Mexico while seeking asylum in the U.S.

U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk last week ordered that the program, informally known as “Remain in Mexico,” be reinstated Saturday.

The Biden administration appealed to the 5th U.S. Circuit Appeal in New Orleans and asked for a delay in re-implementing the program, pending appeal. But that was denied.

The policy required migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. to turn back to Mexico.

A mother who was separated from her children on the U.S.-Mexico border during former President Donald Trump’s administration says that she and other parents who experienced similar separations asked the Homeland Security Secretary for permanent legal residency in the United States and compensation.

Keldy Mabel Gonzales Brebe, who was separated from two sons in the fall of 2017, says the group made the request during a virtual meeting with Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

