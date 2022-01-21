Jury selection proceeds for Avenatti-Stormy Daniels trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Avenatti, the once high-profile California attorney who regularly taunted then-President Donald Trump, was introduced to prospective jurors who will decide whether he cheated porn star Stormy Daniels out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Jury selection hit full stride Thursday as U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman questioned individuals whether they could be fair if they are on the jury. It will finish Friday.

Over 60 prospective jurors made it to the Manhattan courthouse.

Once chosen, the jury will hear opening statements on Monday.

Avenatti became well known in 2018 when he represented Daniels in lawsuits against Trump.