Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Jury selection proceeds for Avenatti-Stormy Daniels trial

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Mary Altaffer/AP
FILE- Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, accompanied by her attorney, Michael Avenatti, right, talks to the media as she leaves federal court, on April 16, 2018 in New York.
Stormy Daniels Michael Avenatti
Posted at 7:12 PM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 22:12:24-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Avenatti, the once high-profile California attorney who regularly taunted then-President Donald Trump, was introduced to prospective jurors who will decide whether he cheated porn star Stormy Daniels out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Jury selection hit full stride Thursday as U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman questioned individuals whether they could be fair if they are on the jury. It will finish Friday.

Over 60 prospective jurors made it to the Manhattan courthouse.

Once chosen, the jury will hear opening statements on Monday.

Avenatti became well known in 2018 when he represented Daniels in lawsuits against Trump.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER