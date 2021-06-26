Watch
Juror in Scott Peterson trial didn't disclose being a crime victim

Justin Sullivan/AP
FILE - In this March 17, 2005 file photo, Scott Peterson is escorted by two San Mateo County Sheriff deputies to a waiting van in Redwood City, Calif. A California district attorney won't seek a new death sentence against Scott Peterson, convicted in 2005 of murdering his pregnant wife Laci. In a filing Friday, May 28, 2021, the Stanislaus County district attorney's office said it would drop efforts to restore the penalty thrown out last year by the state Supreme Court. (Justin Sullivan via AP, Pool, File)
Scott Peterson Death Sentence
Posted at 7:16 PM, Jun 25, 2021
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Attorneys for convicted murderer Scott Peterson say a juror committed misconduct by not disclosing during jury selection that she had been a crime victim.

Peterson’s lawyers said in a court filing Friday seeking a new trial that the juror did not tell the court she was a victim of domestic violence.

Peterson was sentenced to death in the 2002 murders of his pregnant wife, Laci, and the son she was carrying.

The California Supreme Court overturned the death sentence because prosecutors improperly dismissed potential jurors who disclosed they personally disagreed with the death penalty but would be willing to impose it.

