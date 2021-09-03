Watch
Judge says forcing waits in Mexico to seek asylum is illegal

Gregory Bull/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 29, 2019, file photo, migrant Carlos Catarldo Gomez, of Honduras, center, is escorted by Mexican officials after leaving the U.S., the first person returned to Mexico to wait for his asylum trial date as part of a new program "Remain In Mexico" policy in Tijuana, Mexico. The Supreme Court has ordered the reinstatement of the policy, saying that the Biden administration likely violated federal law by trying to end the Trump-era program that forces people to wait in Mexico while seeking asylum in the U.S. The decision immediately raised questions about what comes next for the future of the policy, also known as the Migrant Protection Protocols. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)
Posted at 8:50 PM, Sep 02, 2021
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that the U.S. government’s practice of denying migrants a chance to apply for asylum until space opens up to process claims is unconstitutional.

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Cynthia Bashant in San Diego has no immediate impact but could prevent the government from limiting entry for asylum-seekers if it says it lacks resources to handle it.

It could also bring relief to some of the tens of thousands of people who put their names on unofficial waiting lists in Mexican border towns.

Bashant, who was appointed by President Barack Obama, ordered the Justice Department and plaintiffs led by Los Angeles-based advocacy group Al Otro Lado to recommend next steps by Oct. 1.

The U.S. stopped accepting all asylum-seekers at border crossings in March 2020, with few exceptions, under pandemic-related authority known as Title 42. The Trump administration first invoked the authority to prevent spread of the coronavirus, and the Biden administration extended it. The judge asked both sides to explain the impact of Title 42 on her ruling.

