Judge blocks Biden's vaccine mandate for federal contractors

A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction that prevents the Biden administration from enforcing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors.

The mandate was scheduled to take effect in January.

In balancing the harms of letting the mandate take effect or issuing an injunction, U.S. District Judge R. Stan Baker said an injunction would maintain the status quo.

However, he said allowing the mandate to take effect "would significantly alter their (the plaintiff's) ability to perform federal contract work which is critical to their operations."

Biden's vaccine mandates have repeatedly been blocked by courts.

Last week, a federal judge blocked a mandate for federal contractors in Kentucky, Ohio and Tennessee to get vaccinated.

A different judge also blocked a mandate for health care workers to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The White House has not addressed how it plans to respond to Tuesday's ruling.