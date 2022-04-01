Watch
NewsNational

Actions

Jen Psaki reportedly leaving White House for MSNBC, sources say

Jen Psaki press secretary
Evan Vucci/AP
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Jen Psaki press secretary
Posted at 8:46 AM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 11:53:06-04

Sources tell various outlets, including the Hill and Axios, that White House press secretary Jen Psaki plans to leave her job for an on-air role at MSNBC.

Psaki has been serving the White House since 2009. She first began as White House Deputy Press Secretary under then-president Barack Obama.

Sources say Psaki is expected to leave the White House in May.

She will host a show on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming platform.

Sources tell Axios that Psaki has not yet signed a contract, nor has the move been formally announced.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
San Diego Festival of Science & Engineering

Community Connection

Click to learn more!