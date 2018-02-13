Indianapolis mother puts acid into drink to 'help' daughter with autism, police say

INDIANAPOLIS -- An Indianapolis couple had their autistic child removed after the mother put hydrochloric acid in her drink, according to police.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to a house in the 2300 block of S. Randolph Street Saturday afternoon.

The 28-year-old mother put a few drops of HCL Acid 4% and Water Purifying Solution in her daughter's drinks in an attempt to "help" her autistic daughter, according to an IMPD incident report.

The mother did it a few weeks ago, but discussed it again Saturday with the child's father.

She heard about the concoction in a Facebook group, according to the report. Child Protective Services responded to the house and removed the child.

Hydrochloric acid is a strong, corrosive acid used primarily in making chlorides, fertilizers and dyes.

According to the U.S. National Library of Medicine, hydrochloric acid is corrosive to the eyes, skin, and mucous membranes. Acute oral exposure may cause corrosion of the mucous membranes, esophagus, and stomach and dermal contact may produce severe burns, ulceration, and scarring.