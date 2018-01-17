NOBLESVILLE, Ind. -- After a video of a Noblesville (Ind.) high school student chanting racial slurs with a Nazi flag draped over his shoulders went viral, the student captured in that video is apologizing for his actions.

Mat Blood, 17, said it started with a dare that was captured on video and placed on social media - from there, it blew up.

"They dared me to do something - I did it - I really never back out from a dare," Blood said.

Blood said he was hanging out with his friends when he made the racial slurs but now that the video has gone viral - he regrets them - and the trouble they've caused.

"I'm sincerely ashamed," Blood said. "I wish I wouldn't have done it."

Blood said he lost his job because of the video and he's worried that his parents might too. He's also worried about his future.

"I planned to join the army, but that's probably not gonna happen now," said Blood. "I'm sorry for all the people I've offended. I'm ashamed of myself. There's no question about it. My family's ashamed of me."

The Noblesville High School Administration is now looking into the incident but would not say whether or not disciplinary action would be taken.