Indiana boy's lemonade stand raises $7K for family of fallen deputy

KOKOMO, Ind. -- Malachi's Magnificent Lemonade opened Friday and Saturday to raise money for the family of Jacob Pickett, and Indiana sheriff's deputy who was killed in the line of duty earlier this month.

Pickett was laid to rest on Friday. He was fatally wounded while assisting with a pursuit and foot chase on March 2.

All of the lemonade stand's proceeds will go to Pickett's family. Malachi raised $1,750 on Saturday, and $5,200 on Friday.

A memorial fund has also been set up for Deputy Jake Pickett by the Fifty Club of Boone County. Donations can be made at either the Boone County Sheriff's office or to any KeyBank (c/o Deputy Jake Pickett Memorial Fund).

If you can't make it to either of those locations you can also make a donation via PayPal to the Deputy Jake Pickett Memorial Fund.