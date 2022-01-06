Watch
NewsNational

Actions

'I trusted the President and that was a big mistake': Jan. 6 rioters in their own words

items.[0].image.alt
John Minchillo/AP
FILE - Rioters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Former President Donald Trump is falsely describing the circumstances of Ashli Babbitt's death as he foments conspiracy theories about the siege of the Capitol on Jan. 6 and all the “love in the air” that day. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Posted at 10:01 AM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 13:01:52-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — Many of the Jan. 6 rioters facing jail time have admitted they weren’t peaceful protesters and that they were wrong to participate in the U.S. Capitol attack.

Some directly accuse former President Donald Trump of misleading them.

While Trump continues to lie about the facts of the insurrection, the statements of his supporters in federal court tell a different story.

One of them, retired Special Forces soldier Leonard Gruppo, wrote in a letter, "I trusted the President and that was a big mistake.”

Other rioters remain defiant on the first anniversary of the insurrection.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

CLICK TO NOMINATE A LEADER